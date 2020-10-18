AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AXGN. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

AXGN stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.70.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 41.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 166.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

