AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €25.50 by Barclays

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €25.50 ($30.00) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.32% from the company’s current price.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.00 ($27.06).

EPA CS opened at €15.15 ($17.82) on Friday. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.42.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

