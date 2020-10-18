Avondale Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

