Avondale Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avondale Wealth Management cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 26.7% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $883,399,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $348.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.57 and a 200 day moving average of $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

