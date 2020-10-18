Avient Co. (AVNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of AVNT opened at $32.22 on Friday. Avient has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avient from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Avient in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

