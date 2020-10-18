Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Avenue Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

ATXI opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.22. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avenue Therapeutics news, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $46,579.20. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 216.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

