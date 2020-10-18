Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Up 57.9% in September

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.0 days.

AMIVF opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.18. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $11.13.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.