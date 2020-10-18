ATLAS COPCO AB/S’s (ATLKY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATLKY. Bank of America upgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.
ATLKY stock opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82.
ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile
Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.
