AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.03. AstroNova has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 million, a P/E ratio of -113.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.41.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. On average, research analysts predict that AstroNova will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova during the second quarter worth $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 26.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

