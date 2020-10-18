AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the business services provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “
NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.03. AstroNova has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 million, a P/E ratio of -113.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.41.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova during the second quarter worth $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 26.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
