Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €14.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €14.50 ($17.06) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €18.30 ($21.53) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.49 ($17.05).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

