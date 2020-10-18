ASOS PLC/ADR’s (ASOMY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.24 and a beta of 4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

