ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASML. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.60.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $386.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $409.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ASML will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.4095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 22.7% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 42.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ASML by 10.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

