ASM International’s (ASMIY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ASMIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CSFB restated an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $163.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average of $135.61. ASM International has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $170.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.31.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

