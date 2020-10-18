Ark Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $45.16 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00002599 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptomate, Bittrex, OKEx and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00022246 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 152,774,416 coins and its circulating supply is 152,194,416 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bit-Z, COSS, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.