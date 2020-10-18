Ark (ARK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.17 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Ark has a market cap of $45.16 million and $1.17 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00002599 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Binance, Livecoin and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00022246 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 152,774,416 coins and its circulating supply is 152,194,416 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, COSS, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Upbit, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

