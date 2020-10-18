Archetype Wealth Partners LLC Sells 456 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,292,133,000 after buying an additional 256,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,002,182,000 after purchasing an additional 391,277 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,368,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,393 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,759,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,034,209,000 after purchasing an additional 540,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

