Archetype Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.5% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $381.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $347.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.