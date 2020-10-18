Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) vs. Neuronetics (OTCMKTS:STIM) Financial Comparison

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Neuronetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Neuronetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.55 million N/A N/A Neuronetics $62.66 million 1.88 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -3.96

Arch Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arch Therapeutics and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Neuronetics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Arch Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $1.38, suggesting a potential upside of 685.71%. Neuronetics has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than Neuronetics.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -131.69% Neuronetics -63.77% -82.79% -37.21%

Summary

Arch Therapeutics beats Neuronetics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

