Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) & Neuronetics (OTCMKTS:STIM) Financial Comparison

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Neuronetics and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -63.77% -82.79% -37.21% Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -131.69%

Neuronetics has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Neuronetics and Arch Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Arch Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neuronetics presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. Arch Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $1.38, suggesting a potential upside of 685.71%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than Neuronetics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neuronetics and Arch Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $62.66 million 1.88 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -3.96 Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.55 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neuronetics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.3% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Neuronetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arch Therapeutics beats Neuronetics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

