Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised Aptiv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aptiv from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aptiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.74.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average is $77.35. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $100.82.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.8% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $25,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

