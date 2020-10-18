Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on APVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.50. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $11.73.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.61 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

