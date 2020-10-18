Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of APOG opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $675.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.29. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. FMR LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

