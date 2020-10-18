Apex Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:APXTU) Stock Price Up 4%

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:APXTU)’s share price rose 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APXTU. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $508,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Apex Technology Acquisition by 28.9% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 89,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Apex Technology Acquisition by 27.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $574,000.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primarily intends to focus its search on companies in the software and Internet technology industries.

