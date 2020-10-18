AO World (LON:AO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AO World from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

AO opened at GBX 219 ($2.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 200.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 144.27. AO World has a 1-year low of GBX 46.67 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 307.50 ($4.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.50.

In other AO World news, insider John Roberts purchased 882,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,491,171.50 ($1,948,225.11). Also, insider Chris Hopkinson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80), for a total transaction of £535,000 ($698,980.93).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

