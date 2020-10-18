Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Anthem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Anthem by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,918,000 after buying an additional 2,204,964 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Anthem by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,831,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,409,000 after buying an additional 120,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,159,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $296.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.63. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.79.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

