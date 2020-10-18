ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $349.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $357.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.46 and its 200-day moving average is $291.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ANSYS by 6.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
