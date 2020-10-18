ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $349.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $357.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.46 and its 200-day moving average is $291.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ANSYS by 6.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

