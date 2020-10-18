Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.62

Anglo Asian Mining Plc (LON:AAZ)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $132.62 and traded as low as $102.50. Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 848,989 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.62. The company has a market cap of $150.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Anglo Asian Mining’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, and silver properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets that are held under a production sharing agreement with the Government of Azerbaijan.

