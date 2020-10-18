ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) Short Interest Up 41.9% in September

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ANDA opened at $10.22 on Friday. ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $98.03 million, a P/E ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH by 4,579.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 999,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 978,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH by 263.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 801,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 580,917 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 594,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the period.

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

