ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) Short Interest Up 41.9% in September

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:ANDA opened at $10.22 on Friday. ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $98.03 million, a P/E ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.
ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH Company Profile
Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.
