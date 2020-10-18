AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Market Cap Hits $365.00

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 80.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a market capitalization of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info . AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

