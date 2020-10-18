AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.
NASDAQ ANAB opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $657.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.48.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 24.2% in the first quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after purchasing an additional 447,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 223.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 237,809 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth $4,711,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,415,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 141,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 52.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 138,100 shares in the last quarter.
AnaptysBio Company Profile
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.
