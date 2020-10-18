AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $657.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.48.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 24.2% in the first quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after purchasing an additional 447,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 223.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 237,809 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth $4,711,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,415,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 141,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 52.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 138,100 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

