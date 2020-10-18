Analyzing StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) & Wright Investors' Service (NASDAQ:IWSH)

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) and Wright Investors' Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wright Investors' Service has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Wright Investors' Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial 2.62% N/A N/A Wright Investors' Service N/A -22.91% -22.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Wright Investors' Service shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of Wright Investors' Service shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for StoneCastle Financial and Wright Investors' Service, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCastle Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wright Investors' Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

StoneCastle Financial presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Given StoneCastle Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe StoneCastle Financial is more favorable than Wright Investors' Service.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Wright Investors' Service’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial $16.35 million 7.55 $10.05 million N/A N/A Wright Investors' Service $5.41 million 0.82 -$2.00 million N/A N/A

StoneCastle Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Investors' Service.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial beats Wright Investors' Service on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

Wright Investors' Service Company Profile

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States. The company was formerly known as National Patent Development Corporation. Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.