Analyzing NeXplore (OTCMKTS:NXPC) & US Ecology (OTCMKTS:ECOL)

NeXplore (OTCMKTS:NXPC) and US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NeXplore and US Ecology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeXplore N/A N/A N/A US Ecology -34.42% 4.11% 1.58%

This table compares NeXplore and US Ecology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeXplore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A US Ecology $685.51 million 1.55 $33.14 million $1.96 17.18

US Ecology has higher revenue and earnings than NeXplore.

Risk and Volatility

NeXplore has a beta of 102.07, meaning that its share price is 10,107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Ecology has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of US Ecology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of US Ecology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NeXplore and US Ecology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeXplore 0 0 0 0 N/A US Ecology 0 1 2 0 2.67

US Ecology has a consensus price target of $52.67, suggesting a potential upside of 56.37%. Given US Ecology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe US Ecology is more favorable than NeXplore.

Summary

US Ecology beats NeXplore on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeXplore

NeXplore Corporation, a development stage Web 2.0 software company, develops Internet properties and applications primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of search, display, and interactive advertising products to reach and engage targeted consumers. Its products under development consist of NeXplore Search, a search engine, featuring a graphical user interface to allow the user to interact with the search results themselves and the advertisements that are presented to them, as well as to refine their search results by leveraging the collective intelligence of social communities of other users; and NeXplore Ads, a proprietary ad creation and management platform that enables marketers to create, manage, and modify, in real time, targeted interactive online advertising campaigns. The company's developing products also include HitLabel.com, a Web destination to offer music contests, and to provide musicians with viral tools for promoting their work and staying in tune with their fans; MyCircle.com, a universally accessible, application-agnostic social computing platform to offer users with a single, customizable interface for managing various facets of their online activity; and AdCircle, an interactive, graphical, and online classified advertising platform for buyers and sellers. NeXplore Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities. The Field & Industrial Services segment provides specialty field services, which includes standby services, emergency response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, remediation, lab packs, retail services, transportation, and other services; and waste management services, such as on-site management, waste characterization, and transportation and disposal of non- hazardous and hazardous waste to commercial and industrial facilities, and government entities. US Ecology, Inc. serves oil refineries, chemical production plants, steel mills, real estate developers, and waste brokers/aggregators serving small manufacturers, and other industrial customers. The company was formerly known as American Ecology Corporation and changed its name to US Ecology, Inc. in February 2010. US Ecology, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

