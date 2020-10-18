Analyzing Myomo (NYSE:MYO) and DEMANT A S/ADR (NYSE:WILYY)

Myomo (NYSE:MYO) and DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Myomo and DEMANT A S/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo $3.84 million 4.29 -$10.71 million ($19.35) -0.23 DEMANT A S/ADR $2.24 billion 3.50 $219.15 million $0.45 36.24

DEMANT A S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Myomo. Myomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DEMANT A S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Myomo has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DEMANT A S/ADR has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Myomo shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Myomo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Myomo and DEMANT A S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo -316.37% -180.04% -122.05% DEMANT A S/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Myomo and DEMANT A S/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myomo 0 1 0 0 2.00 DEMANT A S/ADR 1 2 0 0 1.67

Myomo presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.17%. Given Myomo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Myomo is more favorable than DEMANT A S/ADR.

Summary

DEMANT A S/ADR beats Myomo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc., a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

DEMANT A S/ADR Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

