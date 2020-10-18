Analyzing Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) & Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (NASDAQ:GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daseke has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and Daseke, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A Daseke 0 0 3 0 3.00

Daseke has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.04%. Given Daseke’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Daseke is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and Daseke’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Daseke $1.74 billion 0.24 -$307.40 million $0.03 212.33

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Daseke.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Daseke shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Daseke shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and Daseke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A Daseke -19.33% 47.41% 2.86%

Summary

Daseke beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products. It also provides online community portals that supply public with information and resources regarding the benefits of cannabis-derived products. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. is based in Inglewood, California.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials. It also provides industrial warehousing space. As of March 8, 2019, the company operated a fleet of approximately 6,000 tractors and 13,000 flatbed and specialized trailers. Daseke, Inc. is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

