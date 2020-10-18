Analyzing Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) & ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECTM)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Antero Resources alerts:

This table compares Antero Resources and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -55.84% -4.51% -2.08% ECA Marcellus Trust I 31.83% 2.91% 2.89%

This table compares Antero Resources and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.41 billion 0.22 -$340.13 million ($0.14) -25.36 ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.35 $2.90 million N/A N/A

ECA Marcellus Trust I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Antero Resources has a beta of 4.74, suggesting that its share price is 374% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Antero Resources and ECA Marcellus Trust I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 3 6 4 0 2.08 ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Antero Resources currently has a consensus target price of $4.12, suggesting a potential upside of 15.92%. Given Antero Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Antero Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold. It also owned and operated 289 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 108 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor station in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.0 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 554 million barrels of ethane; 498 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 46 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells. ECA Marcellus Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.