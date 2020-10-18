Analysts Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target at $79.08

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMTNF shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

TMTNF stock opened at $63.79 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $63.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

