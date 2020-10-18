Analysts Offer Predictions for Sierra Metals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.60 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at C$2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.53 million and a PE ratio of 75.36. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.89 and a twelve month high of C$3.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$65.11 million.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

