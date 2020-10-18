Analysts Offer Predictions for Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.23.

Shares of ICE opened at $101.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 265.1% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 212,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after buying an additional 154,287 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $19,575,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,032 shares of company stock worth $19,530,127. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

