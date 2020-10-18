Analysts Expect Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.16). Workhorse Group posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of WKHS opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.82. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Gerald B. Budde sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $886,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,912.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $61,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Workhorse Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Workhorse Group by 293.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 508,935 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $7,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Workhorse Group by 630.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 272,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

