Analysts Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

PPBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $3,424,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 36.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 661,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,351,000 after buying an additional 176,212 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

