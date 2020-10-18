Analysts Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.58. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPBI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 1.37. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 103.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 58.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 225,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 83,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,217 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

