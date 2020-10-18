Analysts Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.39). Nevro also posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $263,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $42,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,722 shares of company stock worth $18,657,974. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,043 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,980,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $198,060,000 after purchasing an additional 67,038 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 43.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,182 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 36.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,426,000 after purchasing an additional 284,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares during the period.

Nevro stock opened at $152.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.65 and a 200-day moving average of $126.99. Nevro has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

