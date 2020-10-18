Analysts Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Announce $1.69 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.53. Generac posted earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $7.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.53.

Generac stock opened at $208.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.30. Generac has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $213.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

