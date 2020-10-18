Analysts Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) to announce ($0.83) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.42) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPTH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.88% of Bio-Path worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

