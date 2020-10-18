Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.20

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.20 and traded as low as $18.82. Ames National shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 65,116 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Ames National alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $182.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

In other Ames National news, President John Patrick Nelson bought 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,008.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,346 shares of company stock valued at $43,789 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 22.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ames National by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ames National by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.