American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in American Electric Power by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

