American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Update

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ABMC opened at $0.18 on Friday. American Bio Medica has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut American Bio Medica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Bio Medica stock. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.12% of American Bio Medica at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Bio Medica Company Profile

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids at the point of collection. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid ONE product line that consists of single drug tests, each of which tests for the presence or absence of a single drug; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 14 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II (2G), a second generation of the original Rapid TOX Cup II, which consists of a smaller cup with smaller test strip, as well as private labeled versions of Rapid TOX.

