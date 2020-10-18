Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,740.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $3,860.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,272.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,207.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,802.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

