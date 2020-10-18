Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Reduced by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DRH Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,207.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2,802.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,438.90.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

