Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $91,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $1,044,131,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,438.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,207.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,802.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

